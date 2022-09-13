Augur (REP) Trading 3.3% Higher Over Last Week

Augur (REP) traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 13th. During the last week, Augur has traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Augur has a total market cap of $86.74 million and $8.43 million worth of Augur was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Augur coin can currently be purchased for approximately $7.89 or 0.00037892 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004806 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004805 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 44.1% against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002279 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.94 or 0.00797409 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00014436 BTC.
About Augur
Augur was first traded on November 17th, 2014. Augur’s total supply is 11,000,000 coins. Augur’s official Twitter account is @AugurProject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Augur is /r/augur and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Augur’s official website is augur.net.
Buying and Selling Augur
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Augur directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Augur should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Augur using one of the exchanges listed above.
