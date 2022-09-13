AurusDeFi 1-Day Volume Tops $11,238.00 (AWX)

AurusDeFi (AWX) traded 12.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 13th. During the last seven days, AurusDeFi has traded up 23.8% against the US dollar. One AurusDeFi coin can currently be bought for about $1.53 or 0.00007156 BTC on popular exchanges. AurusDeFi has a total market cap of $4.28 million and approximately $11,238.00 worth of AurusDeFi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get AurusDeFi alerts:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004707 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004707 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 44.1% against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002241 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.86 or 0.00780583 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00014229 BTC.

AurusDeFi Coin Profile

AurusDeFi was first traded on February 25th, 2021. AurusDeFi’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,797,991 coins. AurusDeFi’s official Twitter account is @AurusOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for AurusDeFi is https://reddit.com/r/Aurus. AurusDeFi’s official website is aurus.io.

AurusDeFi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aurus is embracing the concept of DeFi to disrupt the precious metals industry. The firm has built a truly decentralised platform that allows companies like refineries, distributors and vaults to autonomously tokenise precious metals. The ingenious part of the Aurus system is their revenue-sharing token, AurusDeFi (AWX), which enables holders to earn a share of the platform’s revenues.​”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AurusDeFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AurusDeFi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AurusDeFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for AurusDeFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AurusDeFi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.