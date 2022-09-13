Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I (NYSE:AUS) and Super Group (NYSE:SGHC) Critical Contrast

Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I (NYSE:AUS – Get Rating) and Super Group (NYSE:SGHC – Get Rating) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I has a beta of 0.04, indicating that its stock price is 96% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Super Group has a beta of 1.65, indicating that its stock price is 65% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I and Super Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I N/A N/A $14.28 million N/A N/A Super Group $1.56 billion 1.30 $279.07 million N/A N/A

Profitability

Super Group has higher revenue and earnings than Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I.

This table compares Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I and Super Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I N/A -100.33% 7.06% Super Group N/A 186.71% 49.10%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

66.7% of Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.7% of Super Group shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I and Super Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I 0 0 0 0 N/A Super Group 0 2 3 0 2.60

Super Group has a consensus price target of $11.40, suggesting a potential upside of 172.08%. Given Super Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Super Group is more favorable than Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I.

Summary

Super Group beats Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I

Austerlitz Acquisition Corporation I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was formerly known as Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corporation III. Austerlitz Acquisition Corporation I was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

About Super Group

Super Group (SGHC) Limited operates as an online sports betting and gaming operator. It offers Betway, an online sports betting brand; and Spin, a multi-brand online casino offering. The company is based in Saint Peter Port, Guernsey.

