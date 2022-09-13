Auto Price Reaches $251.50 on Exchanges (AUTO)

Auto (AUTO) traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 13th. Auto has a market cap of $13.33 million and $2.75 million worth of Auto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Auto coin can currently be bought for $251.50 or 0.01240511 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Auto has traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004932 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004933 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 44.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002310 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.83 or 0.00817923 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00020765 BTC.

Auto Profile

Auto was first traded on December 8th, 2020. Auto’s total supply is 53,003 coins. Auto’s official Twitter account is @autofarmnetwork. Auto’s official website is autofarm.network.

Auto Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “AutoFarm is a yield farming aggregator running on Binance Smart Chain (BSC), Polygon Chain (MATIC) and Huobi ECO chain (HECO).The DApp (Decentralised Application) was designed with the purpose of optimising DeFi (Decentralised Finance) users yields as they interact with the other DApps in the DeFi space.Autofarm was initiated on Binance Smart Chain with no pre-farm, no pre-sales and with the goal of optimising DeFi users' yield farming at the lowest possible cost (All APY & APRs shown have already included fees).”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Auto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Auto should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Auto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

