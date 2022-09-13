AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) Price Target Raised to $2,260.00 at UBS Group

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) had its price target raised by UBS Group from $2,100.00 to $2,260.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on AZO. Morgan Stanley raised shares of AutoZone from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the stock from $2,125.00 to $2,420.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of AutoZone from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $1,969.00 to $2,296.00 in a research report on Monday, June 27th. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $2,350.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,350.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,195.00 to $2,285.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $2,172.94.

Get AutoZone alerts:

AutoZone Price Performance

NYSE AZO opened at $2,220.38 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,192.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,084.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.78. AutoZone has a 52-week low of $1,540.98 and a 52-week high of $2,362.24.

Insider Transactions at AutoZone

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AutoZone

In other news, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,217.53, for a total value of $875,924.35. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 362 shares in the company, valued at $802,745.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other AutoZone news, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 395 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,217.53, for a total transaction of $875,924.35. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 362 shares in the company, valued at $802,745.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 2,958 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,206.33, for a total transaction of $6,526,324.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 15,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,157,868.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 368.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 411,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,242,000 after acquiring an additional 323,536 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of AutoZone during the fourth quarter valued at $420,100,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 13.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,188,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,430,495,000 after acquiring an additional 144,984 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AutoZone during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 1,730.2% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 76,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,533,000 after acquiring an additional 71,941 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

About AutoZone

(Get Rating)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.