Auxilium Hits 1-Day Volume of $6,587.00 (AUX)

Auxilium (AUX) traded 5.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 13th. Over the last week, Auxilium has traded up 40.4% against the US dollar. Auxilium has a market cap of $79,530.41 and approximately $6,587.00 worth of Auxilium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Auxilium coin can currently be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Auxilium alerts:

Bitcicoin (BITCI) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Ambrosus (AMB) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0359 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Flamingo (FLM) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000545 BTC.

POA Network (POA) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Apple (AMB) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0916 or 0.00000429 BTC.

UMI (UMI) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Umi Digital (UMI) traded 40.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BrickBlock (XBB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Auxilium Profile

AUX is a PoA coin that uses the KECCAK hashing algorithm. Auxilium’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 141,900,578 coins. Auxilium’s official website is auxilium.global. The official message board for Auxilium is forum.auxilium.global. Auxilium’s official Twitter account is @auxiliumglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Auxilium Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Auxilium Global is a philanthropic cryptocurrency company with a goal to tackle the world’s ills. It’s a big ask, but with the power of a strong cryptocurrency and a caring community of coin-holders, the project believes it can make a difference. The project cryptocurrency, Auxilium, trades on Mercatox Exchange. The platform uses its capital gains to support philanthropic work around the globe, whether it’s planting trees to offset the carbon footprint, piloting a program to help disadvantaged people get enough to eat or helping to fund research for a breast cancer cure.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Auxilium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Auxilium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Auxilium using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Auxilium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Auxilium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.