Avalanche Market Capitalization Achieves $5.68 Billion (AVAX)

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 9.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 13th. During the last seven days, Avalanche has traded 6.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Avalanche has a total market cap of $5.68 billion and approximately $674.19 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Avalanche coin can now be bought for about $19.20 or 0.00094140 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.19 or 0.00069571 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00021989 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000544 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001470 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.44 or 0.00031592 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000319 BTC.
- TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000217 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00007594 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000289 BTC.
- OMG Network (OMG) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00008853 BTC.
Avalanche Profile
AVAX uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on July 15th, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 404,229,626 coins and its circulating supply is 295,674,883 coins. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/Avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Avalanche is www.avax.network. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Avalanche Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Avalanche should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Avalanche using one of the exchanges listed above.
