Avalaunch Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $5.25 Million (XAVA)

Avalaunch (XAVA) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 13th. Over the last seven days, Avalaunch has traded up 1.5% against the dollar. One Avalaunch coin can now be purchased for about $0.36 or 0.00001689 BTC on exchanges. Avalaunch has a total market cap of $5.25 million and $317,409.00 worth of Avalaunch was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Avalaunch’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,538,635 coins. Avalaunch’s official Twitter account is @AvalaunchApp. The official website for Avalaunch is avalaunch.app.

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalaunch is a launchpad powered by the Avalanche platform, allowing new and innovative projects to seamlessly prepare for launch with an emphasis on fair and broad distribution. It is designed to offer projects confident, informed users who are aligned with the long-term goals of the rapidly expanding application ecosystem. Leveraging Avalanche’s scalable, high-throughput, and low-latency platform, Avalaunch is built by users, for teams, to help grow strong communities.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalaunch directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Avalaunch should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Avalaunch using one of the exchanges listed above.

