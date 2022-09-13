Avaware (AVE) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $25,652.18

Avaware (AVE) traded down 37.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 13th. Avaware has a market capitalization of $25,652.18 and $17,319.00 worth of Avaware was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Avaware has traded down 52.2% against the US dollar. One Avaware coin can currently be bought for $0.0064 or 0.00000032 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Avaware alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,849.48 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,594.86 or 0.07649399 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.38 or 0.00169689 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00023780 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $62.13 or 0.00297982 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $152.53 or 0.00731569 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $120.77 or 0.00579267 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000923 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

Avaware Coin Profile

Avaware is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Avesta hash hashing algorithm. Avaware’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins. Avaware’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Avaware Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Avesta is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency using Avesta hash as its algorithm. Avesta´s blockchain is customized to work directly with Point-of-Sales and also allows public mining on any device. It is a cryptocurrency tailor-made for Point-of-Sales and direct payments into payment processors. It also features a 2-factor mandatory security, account recovery, coin inheritance, smart contract UI, debit card and a mobile payment platform. testnet blockexplorer:https://explorer.avesta.io/ “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avaware directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Avaware should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Avaware using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Avaware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Avaware and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.