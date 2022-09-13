AVEVA Group (LON:AVV) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2,394.85

AVEVA Group plc (LON:AVV – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,394.85 ($28.94) and traded as high as GBX 2,983 ($36.04). AVEVA Group shares last traded at GBX 2,959 ($35.75), with a volume of 1,336,246 shares traded.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AVV. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of AVEVA Group from GBX 3,000 ($36.25) to GBX 2,500 ($30.21) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,800 ($33.83) target price on shares of AVEVA Group in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 3,200 ($38.67).

The company has a market cap of £8.93 billion and a PE ratio of -142.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,466.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 2,394.85.

AVEVA Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering and industrial software solutions in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. The company offers engineering, procurement, and construction; asset performance management; monitoring and control; planning and scheduling; and operation and optimization industrial software solutions.

