Axe Price Reaches $0.0105 on Top Exchanges (AXE)

Axe (AXE) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 13th. In the last seven days, Axe has traded down 58.4% against the dollar. Axe has a total market cap of $55,162.35 and approximately $12.00 worth of Axe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Axe coin can currently be bought for $0.0105 or 0.00000052 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00005954 BTC.

Marscoin (MARS) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000310 BTC.

WingRiders Governance Token (WRT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001200 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000008 BTC.

CrypterToken (CRYPT) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Mars Protocol (MARS) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Draken (DRK) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

CannabisCoin (CANN) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000029 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000516 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0335 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Axe Profile

Axe is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Axe’s total supply is 5,260,968 coins. The Reddit community for Axe is /r/AXErunners and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Axe’s official website is axerunners.com. Axe’s official Twitter account is @axerunners and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Axe Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Axe is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the x11 algorithm. Axe features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Axe using one of the exchanges listed above.

