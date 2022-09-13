AXIS Token (AXIS) Market Cap Achieves $2.86 Million

AXIS Token (AXIS) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 13th. One AXIS Token coin can now be purchased for about $0.0089 or 0.00000044 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, AXIS Token has traded up 6.8% against the U.S. dollar. AXIS Token has a market capitalization of $2.86 million and $502.00 worth of AXIS Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004924 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,312.57 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004981 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.00 or 0.00054161 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00013193 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.39 or 0.00065901 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00005454 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004923 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.34 or 0.00075526 BTC.

AXIS Token Coin Profile

AXIS Token is a coin. AXIS Token’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 320,303,188 coins. AXIS Token’s official Twitter account is @AxisDefi.

AXIS Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The mission of AXIS is to bring the rest of the cryptocurrency world to DeFi by building the first interoperable superchain with native, marginenabled, customizable synthetic DeFi assets with built-in risk mitigation. Simply put, a dedicated DeFi protocol with complete Wall Street functionality. With a two-level staking schema to provide flexibility for various risk preferences, up to 16x for highest trade profit level and a customizable risk profile, AXIS is the future of open finance. “

