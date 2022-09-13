AXPR Trading Down 13.4% Over Last Week (AXPR)

AXPR (AXPR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 13th. One AXPR coin can now be bought for about $0.0038 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. AXPR has a market capitalization of $1.05 million and $90,352.00 worth of AXPR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, AXPR has traded down 13.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004916 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,346.37 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004930 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.37 or 0.00055894 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00012347 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00005441 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.31 or 0.00065395 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004915 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.43 or 0.00075830 BTC.

AXPR Coin Profile

AXPR (CRYPTO:AXPR) is a coin. It was first traded on January 29th, 2018. AXPR’s total supply is 344,674,001 coins and its circulating supply is 279,674,001 coins. The official message board for AXPR is medium.com/@aXpire. AXPR’s official Twitter account is @aXpire_official. The official website for AXPR is www.axpire.io.

AXPR Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “aXpire is a blockchain-based spend management system. It will initially serve to help asset and fund administrators and managers at banks, hedge funds, private equity firms and others to deal with the resource and time-costly process of allocating and apportioning outside vendor costs to each fund, or split of funds as is appropriate, based on the deal, later expanding to create digital connections across all key functional departments and stakeholders. The AXPR token is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network and it is required for “e-procurement” and/or “e-bidding” for expense contracts. Clients will be able to submit jobs to the aXpire platform, with invoices payable in AXPR. “

