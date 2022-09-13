Babcock International Group PLC (LON:BAB) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Babcock International Group PLC (LON:BAB – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 394.25 ($4.76).

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BAB. Barclays lifted their price objective on Babcock International Group from GBX 356 ($4.30) to GBX 358 ($4.33) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Babcock International Group in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 480 ($5.80) price objective on shares of Babcock International Group in a research note on Friday, May 20th.

Shares of BAB stock opened at GBX 325.40 ($3.93) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £1.65 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,049.68. Babcock International Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 290 ($3.50) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 388.47 ($4.69). The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 329.49 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 327.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 305.80, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Babcock International Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides value-add services for aerospace, defense, and security in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Africa, North America, Australasia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Marine, Nuclear, Land, and Aviation.

