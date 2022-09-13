Badger DAO (BADGER) Market Capitalization Tops $52.97 Million

Badger DAO (BADGER) traded down 8.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 13th. During the last week, Badger DAO has traded 5.1% higher against the dollar. One Badger DAO coin can now be purchased for $4.22 or 0.00020761 BTC on exchanges. Badger DAO has a market cap of $52.97 million and $6.17 million worth of Badger DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004915 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004915 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 44.1% against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002323 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.85 or 0.00815153 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00015711 BTC.

Badger DAO’s launch date was December 3rd, 2020. Badger DAO’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,539,396 coins. The official message board for Badger DAO is badgerdao.medium.com. The official website for Badger DAO is app.badger.finance. Badger DAO’s official Twitter account is @badgerdao and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Badger is a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) with a single purpose: build the products and infrastructure necessary to accelerate Bitcoin as collateral across other blockchains.It’s meant to be an ecosystem DAO where projects and people from across DeFi can come together to collaborate and build products the ecosystem needs. Shared ownership in the DAO allows builders to have aligned incentives while decentralized governance can ensure those incentives remain fair to all parties. The idea is less competing and more collaborating.”

