bAlpha 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $1,735.00 (BALPHA)

bAlpha (BALPHA) traded 33.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 13th. In the last week, bAlpha has traded down 11.1% against the dollar. One bAlpha coin can currently be purchased for approximately $6.81 or 0.00033447 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. bAlpha has a total market capitalization of $122,600.64 and approximately $1,735.00 worth of bAlpha was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004911 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004910 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 44.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002308 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.91 or 0.00814724 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00014648 BTC.

bAlpha Coin Profile

bAlpha’s launch date was March 4th, 2021. bAlpha’s total supply is 18,000 coins. bAlpha’s official Twitter account is @bigdataprotocol. bAlpha’s official website is bigdataprotocol.com.

Buying and Selling bAlpha

According to CryptoCompare, “Big Data Protocol is a DeFi protocol and data marketplace to source commercially valuable data from professional data providers, tokenize *_it, and make it *_liquid.bALPHA unlocks access to the first collection of datasets. The datasets' descriptions and sample data are in the Data Room.bALPHA is the first data token of Big Data Protocol, and can be redeemed for access to the bALPHA collection.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as bAlpha directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade bAlpha should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase bAlpha using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

