Banano Reaches Market Cap of $7.60 Million (BAN)

Banano (BAN) traded 4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 13th. One Banano coin can now be bought for about $0.0055 or 0.00000026 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Banano has traded down 2.9% against the US dollar. Banano has a market cap of $7.60 million and $89,653.00 worth of Banano was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Siacoin (SC) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Nano (XNO) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00004203 BTC.

MobileCoin (MOB) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00004599 BTC.

ScPrime (SCP) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001141 BTC.

Silver Coin (SC) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000021 BTC.

SiaClassic (SCA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Scope (SCP) traded 92.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Banano Coin Profile

Banano (CRYPTO:BAN) is a coin. It launched on September 27th, 2016. Banano’s total supply is 1,918,872,307 coins and its circulating supply is 1,380,934,147 coins. The official message board for Banano is medium.com/banano. The Reddit community for Banano is https://reddit.com/r/banano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Banano’s official Twitter account is @BabesAndNerds and its Facebook page is accessible here. Banano’s official website is banano.cc.

Banano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Banano is a 4th generation fungible & edible cryptocurrency with a cool yellow logo and particles.js background. It is a feeless, instant, rich in potassium cryptocurrency powered by DAG technology disrupting the meme economy. It is the first fork peel of NANO, the genesis block redefining the meme economy on 1 April 2018.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Banano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Banano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Banano using one of the exchanges listed above.

