Bankroll Vault (VLT) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $276,569.42

Bankroll Vault (VLT) traded down 8.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 13th. One Bankroll Vault coin can currently be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000754 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Bankroll Vault has traded down 20.7% against the dollar. Bankroll Vault has a market cap of $276,569.42 and approximately $9,335.00 worth of Bankroll Vault was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Bankroll Vault

VLT is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

SHA-3

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 12th, 2016. Bankroll Vault’s total supply is 1,800,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,732,400 coins. Bankroll Vault’s official Twitter account is @j_veltor and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bankroll Vault is bankroll.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Valtor is a cryptocurrency that focuses on stability, efficiency and long term scaling implementing a Lightning Network like feature, providing viable transaction privacy without bloating the blockchain and eliminating the drawbacks of longer block time. VLT has a 30 minute block tiem and it uses the custom hashing algorithm “Thor's secret”. “

Buying and Selling Bankroll Vault

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bankroll Vault directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bankroll Vault should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bankroll Vault using one of the exchanges listed above.

