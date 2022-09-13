Barratt Developments (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) Downgraded by Berenberg Bank to Hold

Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Barratt Developments (OTCMKTS:BTDPY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on BTDPY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Barratt Developments from GBX 650 ($7.85) to GBX 610 ($7.37) in a research report on Friday, July 15th. HSBC lowered shares of Barratt Developments from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Barratt Developments in a research report on Friday, July 8th. They set an equal weight rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $741.33.

Barratt Developments Price Performance

Barratt Developments stock opened at $10.10 on Monday. Barratt Developments has a 1-year low of $9.12 and a 1-year high of $20.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.13 and its 200 day moving average is $12.37.

Barratt Developments Company Profile

Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities; and retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties. The company offers homes under the Barratt Homes, David Wilson Homes, and Barratt London brands.

