Base Protocol (BASE) Trading 1.4% Lower This Week

Base Protocol (BASE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 13th. During the last seven days, Base Protocol has traded 1.4% lower against the dollar. One Base Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.98 or 0.00004511 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Base Protocol has a market capitalization of $472,374.77 and $15,199.00 worth of Base Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004591 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004589 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 44.1% against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002242 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $165.93 or 0.00761638 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00014282 BTC.

Base Protocol Profile

Base Protocol’s total supply is 480,680 coins. The official message board for Base Protocol is medium.com/baseprotocol. Base Protocol’s official Twitter account is @baseprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Base Protocol is www.baseprotocol.org.

Buying and Selling Base Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “BASE aims to function as a synthetic asset which represents speculation on the total market cap of all cryptocurrencies (cmc). This is made possible through an elastic supply characteristic and programmatic rebasing protocol which incentivize market actors to drive BASE price to its target (peg) price. Early on, qualitative factors like new adoption and speculation may disrupt that peg. But as the network grows, the peg stabilizes. In its early stages, BASE is a speculative asset that seeks to peg to cmc. In its final state, BASE is a synthetic asset that is stably pegged to cmc.”

