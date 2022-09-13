Basic Attention Token Market Capitalization Tops $495.98 Million (BAT)

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 13th. In the last seven days, Basic Attention Token has traded 2.9% higher against the dollar. One Basic Attention Token coin can currently be bought for about $0.33 or 0.00001596 BTC on exchanges. Basic Attention Token has a market capitalization of $495.98 million and approximately $61.11 million worth of Basic Attention Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Basic Attention Token Coin Profile

Basic Attention Token is a coin. It launched on May 29th, 2017. Basic Attention Token’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,493,102,345 coins. The Reddit community for Basic Attention Token is /r/BATProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Basic Attention Token is basicattentiontoken.org. Basic Attention Token’s official Twitter account is @AttentionToken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Basic Attention Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Basic Attention Token is an Ethereum-based token that can be used to obtain a variety of advertising and attention-based services on the Brave platform, a new Blockchain based digital advertising system. User attention is privately monitored in the Brave browser and publishers are rewarded accordingly with BATs. Users also get a share of BATs for participating. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Basic Attention Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Basic Attention Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Basic Attention Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

