Basilea Pharmaceutica (OTCMKTS:BPMUF) Given New CHF 84 Price Target at HC Wainwright

Basilea Pharmaceutica (OTCMKTS:BPMUF – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by HC Wainwright from CHF 72 to CHF 84 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Basilea Pharmaceutica Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:BPMUF opened at $41.00 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.04. Basilea Pharmaceutica has a one year low of $41.00 and a one year high of $41.00.
About Basilea Pharmaceutica
