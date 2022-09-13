Basilea Pharmaceutica (OTCMKTS:BPMUF) Given New CHF 84 Price Target at HC Wainwright

Basilea Pharmaceutica (OTCMKTS:BPMUF – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by HC Wainwright from CHF 72 to CHF 84 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Basilea Pharmaceutica Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:BPMUF opened at $41.00 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.04. Basilea Pharmaceutica has a one year low of $41.00 and a one year high of $41.00.

Get Basilea Pharmaceutica alerts:

About Basilea Pharmaceutica

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Basilea Pharmaceutica AG, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of products that address the medical needs in the therapeutic areas of oncology and anti-infectives. It offers Cresemba, an intravenous and oral azole antifungal drug for the treatment of invasive aspergillosis and mucormycosis in the United States, and the European Union, as well as in Phase III clinical trials for invasive fungal infections in Japan.

Receive News & Ratings for Basilea Pharmaceutica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Basilea Pharmaceutica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.