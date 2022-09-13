Bausch + Lomb Co. (NYSE:BLCO) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Bausch + Lomb Co. (NYSE:BLCO – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.23.

BLCO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Bausch + Lomb in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. They set a “hold” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on Bausch + Lomb in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Bausch + Lomb from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Bausch + Lomb in a research report on Friday, June 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Bausch + Lomb in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLCO. River Road Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bausch + Lomb during the second quarter worth approximately $2,153,000. Foundry Partners LLC bought a new stake in Bausch + Lomb during the second quarter worth $4,247,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Bausch + Lomb during the second quarter worth $1,016,000. Factorial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Bausch + Lomb during the second quarter worth $300,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Bausch + Lomb during the second quarter worth $2,852,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BLCO opened at $17.00 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.57. Bausch + Lomb has a twelve month low of $12.20 and a twelve month high of $20.20.

Bausch + Lomb Corporation operates as an eye health company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Vision Care/Consumer Health Care, Ophthalmic Pharmaceuticals, and Surgical. The Vision Care/Consumer Health Care segment provides contact lens that covers the spectrum of wearing modalities, including daily disposable and frequently replaced contact lenses; and contact lens care products, over-the-counter eye drops, eye vitamins, and mineral supplements that address various conditions comprising eye allergies, conjunctivitis, and dry eye.

