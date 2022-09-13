BCE Inc. (TSE:BCE) Plans $0.92 Quarterly Dividend

BCE Inc. (TSE:BCE – Get Rating) (NYSE:BCE) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 4th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.92 per share on Saturday, October 15th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th.
BCE Trading Up 0.9 %
BCE opened at C$64.30 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.60. The firm has a market cap of C$58.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.48. BCE has a 12 month low of C$61.42 and a 12 month high of C$74.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$64.03 and a 200-day moving average price of C$66.87.
BCE (TSE:BCE – Get Rating) (NYSE:BCE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.83 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$5.85 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BCE will post 3.5799999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
About BCE
BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.
Recommended Stories
- Three Value Stocks For A Volatile Market
- 3 Energy Stocks Nearing Breakouts From Cup-Shaped Patterns
- Do These Dividend Achievers Deserve A Place In Your Portfolio?
- Darden Restaurants Takes the Low Road Against Inflation
- Why These 3 Stocks Are Off to Hot September Starts
Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.