BCE Inc. (TSE:BCE) Plans $0.92 Quarterly Dividend

BCE Inc. (TSE:BCE – Get Rating) (NYSE:BCE) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 4th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.92 per share on Saturday, October 15th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th.

BCE Trading Up 0.9 %

BCE opened at C$64.30 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.60. The firm has a market cap of C$58.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.48. BCE has a 12 month low of C$61.42 and a 12 month high of C$74.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$64.03 and a 200-day moving average price of C$66.87.

BCE (TSE:BCE – Get Rating) (NYSE:BCE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.83 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$5.85 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BCE will post 3.5799999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BCE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cormark reduced their target price on BCE from C$72.00 to C$67.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of BCE from C$70.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of BCE from C$68.50 to C$69.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Barclays upped their target price on BCE from C$63.00 to C$66.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on BCE from C$65.00 to C$67.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$68.42.

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

