Beacon Price Down 33.8% Over Last 7 Days (BECN)

Beacon (BECN) traded 19.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 13th. During the last week, Beacon has traded down 33.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Beacon coin can now be bought for about $0.0286 or 0.00000141 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Beacon has a total market cap of $50,872.10 and $540.00 worth of Beacon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Midas (MIDAS) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.57 or 0.00155985 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000147 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Bitcoin Classic (BXC) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0372 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Helix (HLIX) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Kemacoin (KEMA) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Beacon Profile

Beacon is a coin. Beacon’s total supply is 1,780,595 coins. Beacon’s official website is www.beaconcrypto.org. Beacon’s official Twitter account is @BeaconCrypto1 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Beacon Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beacon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beacon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase , GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beacon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

