Beacon Price Down 33.8% Over Last 7 Days (BECN)

Beacon (BECN) traded 19.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 13th. During the last week, Beacon has traded down 33.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Beacon coin can now be bought for about $0.0286 or 0.00000141 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Beacon has a total market cap of $50,872.10 and $540.00 worth of Beacon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Midas (MIDAS) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.57 or 0.00155985 BTC.
- Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000379 BTC.
- Havy (HAVY) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000147 BTC.
- StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000051 BTC.
- Bitcoin Classic (BXC) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0372 or 0.00000184 BTC.
- Civitas (CIV) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- SovranoCoin (SVR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000010 BTC.
- Helix (HLIX) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Kemacoin (KEMA) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.
Beacon Profile
Beacon is a coin. Beacon’s total supply is 1,780,595 coins. Beacon’s official website is www.beaconcrypto.org. Beacon’s official Twitter account is @BeaconCrypto1 and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Beacon Coin Trading
