Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) Shares Acquired by Stansberry Asset Management LLC

Stansberry Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,115 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,572 shares during the quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply were worth $2,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Clayton Dubilier & Rice LLC lifted its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 0.8% in the first quarter. Clayton Dubilier & Rice LLC now owns 14,671,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,751,000 after purchasing an additional 112,962 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 8.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,622,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,760,000 after acquiring an additional 285,685 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 560.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,085,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,769,848 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 0.7% in the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,408,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,510,000 after acquiring an additional 9,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 3.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,132,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,161,000 after acquiring an additional 37,862 shares in the last quarter.
Insider Activity at Beacon Roofing Supply
In other news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, purchased 103,931 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $57.73 per share, with a total value of $5,999,936.63. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 14,859,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $857,843,495.67. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Beacon Roofing Supply Stock Performance
BECN stock opened at $57.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.41. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.71 and a 52 week high of $65.30. The stock has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.91.
Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.44. Beacon Roofing Supply had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 29.19%. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Beacon Roofing Supply Profile
Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, lumberyards, and retailers. It offers pitched roofing and low slope roof products; gutters and sidings; building materials, such as lumber and composite, skylights and window, plywood and OSB, decking and railing, and HVAC products; and foam board, spray foam, roll, batt, mineral wool, fiberglass, and commercial insulation products, as well as radiant barriers and blown-in insulation and equipment.
