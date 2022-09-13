Beam Price Tops $0.18 (BEAM)

Beam (BEAM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 13th. Beam has a total market cap of $22.40 million and $3.30 million worth of Beam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Beam has traded up 5.8% against the dollar. One Beam coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000898 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $59.34 or 0.00292690 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.79 or 0.00117319 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.00 or 0.00074008 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003100 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TENT (TENT) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0529 or 0.00000261 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0292 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000044 BTC.

VoteCoin (VOT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Beam Profile

Beam (BEAM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 3rd, 2019. Beam’s total supply is 123,007,200 coins. The Reddit community for Beam is /r/beamprivacy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Beam is www.beam.mw. Beam’s official Twitter account is @beamprivacy and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Beam

According to CryptoCompare, “Beam is a scalable, confidential cryptocurrency based on an elegant and innovative Mimblewimble protocol. Users have complete control over privacy – a user decides which information will be available and to which parties, having complete control over his personal data in accordance with his will and applicable laws.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beam directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beam should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beam using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

