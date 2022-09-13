Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Shares Sold by Studio Investment Management LLC

Studio Investment Management LLC lowered its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,635 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $2,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Icapital Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 61.5% during the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 126 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital increased its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 688.2% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 134 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP David Hickey sold 475 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total value of $125,875.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $882,715. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP David Hickey sold 475 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total value of $125,875.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $882,715. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas E. Polen, Jr. sold 9,500 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.13, for a total transaction of $2,518,735.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,656,424.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,160 shares of company stock worth $5,036,751. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Becton, Dickinson and Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:BDX opened at $264.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $250.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $255.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.57. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12-month low of $231.46 and a 12-month high of $280.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 14.55%. Becton, Dickinson and’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.74 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 11.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BDX. Citigroup cut shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $265.00 to $235.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $282.00 to $272.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $278.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $290.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Becton, Dickinson and has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $277.63.

Becton, Dickinson and Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

