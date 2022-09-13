Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Reduce” from Analysts

Shares of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.71.

BBBY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James cut Bed Bath & Beyond from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Bed Bath & Beyond from $10.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Odeon Capital Group lowered Bed Bath & Beyond from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond from $12.00 to $5.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th.

In related news, major shareholder Ryan Cohen sold 5,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.17, for a total transaction of $105,850,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,780,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,852,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Bed Bath & Beyond news, major shareholder Ryan Cohen sold 5,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.17, for a total transaction of $105,850,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,780,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,852,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gustavo Arnal sold 42,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.22, for a total value of $1,029,664.86. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 267,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,488,441.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased 62,000 shares of company stock worth $288,720 in the last 90 days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BBBY. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 48,204 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,963 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond during the 2nd quarter valued at $387,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond in the 2nd quarter valued at $204,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 927.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 154,145 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $766,000 after buying an additional 139,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the 2nd quarter worth $594,000. Institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

Bed Bath & Beyond stock opened at $9.17 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $733.21 million, a PE ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.10. Bed Bath & Beyond has a 52 week low of $4.38 and a 52 week high of $30.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.77.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 29th. The retailer reported ($2.83) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.33) by ($1.50). The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative return on equity of 90.91% and a negative net margin of 11.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Bed Bath & Beyond will post -6.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

