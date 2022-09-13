Beer Money Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $4,502.00 (BEER)

Beer Money (BEER) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 13th. In the last seven days, Beer Money has traded up 16.3% against the US dollar. Beer Money has a market cap of $367,854.34 and $4,502.00 worth of Beer Money was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Beer Money coin can now be bought for about $0.0088 or 0.00000043 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Beer Money Profile

BEER is a coin. Its genesis date was December 20th, 2018. Beer Money’s total supply is 351,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 41,999,999 coins. Beer Money’s official Twitter account is @Brewery_C_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Beer Money is beer-money.io. The official message board for Beer Money is www.medium.com/@beermoney.

Beer Money Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Beautiful Bubble Lda (BB) is a British owned Portuguese limited liability company operating Brewery Consortium and Algarve Rock Craft Brewery (AR) based in Faro, Portugal. They offer a new convertible CryptoCurrency: Brewery Consortium Coin (BEER), created as an ERC20 derivative token of Ethereum and linked to the tangible assets and value of a growing craft beer brewing company and partners (Brewery Consortium partners). “

