BEPRO Network Price Hits $0.0012 (BEPRO)

BEPRO Network (BEPRO) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 13th. During the last week, BEPRO Network has traded up 13% against the U.S. dollar. BEPRO Network has a market cap of $8.27 million and $287,619.00 worth of BEPRO Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BEPRO Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004948 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004948 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 44.1% against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002319 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.92 or 0.00820936 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00014907 BTC.

BEPRO Network Coin Profile

BEPRO Network was first traded on December 16th, 2019. BEPRO Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,764,991,106 coins. BEPRO Network’s official Twitter account is @bepronet. BEPRO Network’s official website is early.betprotocol.com.

Buying and Selling BEPRO Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Bepro Network Protocol is a decentralized marketplace and system that connects developers with operators or anyone looking to build open-source development repositories.”

