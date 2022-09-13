Berenberg Bank Lowers Jadestone Energy (LON:JSE) Price Target to GBX 125

Jadestone Energy (LON:JSE – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank from GBX 130 ($1.57) to GBX 125 ($1.51) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 75.81% from the company’s current price.

Shares of JSE stock opened at GBX 71.10 ($0.86) on Tuesday. Jadestone Energy has a twelve month low of GBX 5 ($0.06) and a twelve month high of GBX 110 ($1.33). The stock has a market capitalization of £329.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 89.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 94.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.10.

Jadestone Energy plc operates as an independent oil and gas development and production company in the Asia Pacific region. The company holds 100% operated working interests in the Stag oilfield and Montara project located in offshore Western Australia; and two gas development blocks in Malay Basin, Southwest Vietnam.

