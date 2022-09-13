Berry 1-Day Volume Tops $489,049.00 (BERRY)

Berry (BERRY) traded 3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 13th. Berry has a total market capitalization of $7.67 million and $489,049.00 worth of Berry was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Berry coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Berry has traded down 9.7% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004666 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21,420.22 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004752 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.22 or 0.00052403 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00012486 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.48 or 0.00062933 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00005199 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 63.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001999 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.61 or 0.00072877 BTC.

Berry Coin Profile

Berry is a coin. Its genesis date was November 23rd, 2017. Berry’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,156,115,060 coins. Berry’s official Twitter account is @Rentberry_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Berry is sbpglobal.io.

Buying and Selling Berry

According to CryptoCompare, “Rentberry offers users a fully operational long-term rental platform. It leverages blockchain technology to ensure seamless rental experience and allows for crowdsourcing to help tenants unfreeze millions of dollars tied up in rental security deposits. The Rentberry Token (BERRY) is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as a utility token on the Rentberry platform. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Berry directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Berry should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Berry using one of the exchanges listed above.

