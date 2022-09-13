BidiPass Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $14.00 (BDP)

BidiPass (BDP) traded down 7.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 13th. BidiPass has a market cap of $78,167.19 and $14.00 worth of BidiPass was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, BidiPass has traded up 5.3% against the US dollar. One BidiPass coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004932 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,274.81 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005013 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.00 or 0.00054260 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00013217 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.35 or 0.00065855 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00005418 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004934 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.33 or 0.00075588 BTC.

BidiPass Profile

BidiPass (CRYPTO:BDP) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 26th, 2018. BidiPass’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 386,631,337 coins. BidiPass’ official Twitter account is @bidipass and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BidiPass is bidipass.org. BidiPass’ official message board is medium.com/@bidipass.

Buying and Selling BidiPass

According to CryptoCompare, “Bidipass is a digital identity authentication platform applicable to any process of authentication, either onsite or online, for authenticate people and for tracking objects and uses the smartphone as personal security token. BDP is an ERC20 token used as a mean of payment within the BidiPass network. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BidiPass directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BidiPass should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BidiPass using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

