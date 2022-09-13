BIDR (BIDR) Price Tops $0.0001 on Exchanges

BIDR (BIDR) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 13th. BIDR has a market capitalization of $15.15 million and approximately $20.24 million worth of BIDR was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BIDR coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, BIDR has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BIDR Profile

BIDR’s launch date was June 30th, 2019. BIDR’s total supply is 645,700,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 225,715,436,474 coins. The official website for BIDR is www.tokocrypto.com. BIDR’s official Twitter account is @binance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BIDR

According to CryptoCompare, “Binance IDR (BIDR) is a BEP2 stablecoin pegged 1:1 to the Indonesian Rupiah (IDR), jointly supported by Binance and Tokocrypto. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BIDR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BIDR should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BIDR using one of the exchanges listed above.

