Bilibili Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:BILI)

Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Traders bought 42,478 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 117% compared to the typical daily volume of 19,557 put options.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bilibili by 382.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Bilibili by 278.1% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bilibili during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bilibili during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its position in shares of Bilibili by 807.0% during the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Bilibili alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on BILI. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Bilibili from $56.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. CLSA cut their price target on shares of Bilibili from $33.40 to $25.30 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Bilibili from $45.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, September 8th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Bilibili from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Bilibili from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bilibili has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.03.

Bilibili Trading Up 4.3 %

Shares of Bilibili stock opened at $20.15 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a PE ratio of -5.63 and a beta of 1.00. Bilibili has a 1-year low of $14.93 and a 1-year high of $89.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.71.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported ($4.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($4.21). The business had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 41.02% and a negative net margin of 43.21%. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.45) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bilibili will post -2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

About Bilibili

(Get Rating)

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. Its platform offers a range of content, including video services, mobile games, and value-added service, as well as ACG-related comic and audio content. The company's video services include professional user generated videos, occupationally generated videos, and live broadcasting.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bilibili Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bilibili and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.