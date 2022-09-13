BiLira Price Down 1% This Week (TRYB)

BiLira (TRYB) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 13th. In the last seven days, BiLira has traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar. One BiLira coin can currently be purchased for $0.0538 or 0.00000251 BTC on major exchanges. BiLira has a total market cap of $12.86 million and approximately $207,295.00 worth of BiLira was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BiLira Coin Profile

BiLira’s genesis date was July 19th, 2019. BiLira’s total supply is 239,108,455 coins. BiLira’s official website is www.bilira.co. BiLira’s official Twitter account is @BiLira_Official.

BiLira Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The BiLira token is a full-reserve stable cryptocurrency that is built on the blockchain network, issued and managed by the BiLira organization, backed by the Turkish Lira and collateralized 1: 1, secure and compatible with ERC-20 token standards. The BiLira organization is a joint stock company incorporated under the Turkish law with a vision to enhance the access of Turkish citizens to the decentralized and peer-to-peer (P2P) global financial network through the use of its price stable cryptographic token. The BiLira tokens can be created (minted) at the time of deposit, issued upon identity verification, redeemed (burned) for fiat money and transferred on the network using the BiLira platform. BiLira is responsible for establishing stablecoin gateways, created and maintained by licensed and compliant network members, in order to offer fiat connectivity to certain exchanges. The governance and smart contracts will also be provided by the BiLira organization to enable issuing network members to mint BiLira for customers who may then use them to invest in crypto assets or manage risk exposure on supporting crypto exchanges.”

