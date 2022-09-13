Binamon (BMON) Price Hits $0.0155 on Major Exchanges

Binamon (BMON) traded down 3.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 13th. Over the last week, Binamon has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar. Binamon has a market capitalization of $1.79 million and $129,840.00 worth of Binamon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Binamon coin can now be bought for $0.0155 or 0.00000076 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Binamon alerts:

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 66.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00005090 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001164 BTC.

RadioCaca (RACA) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001990 BTC.

S.S. Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00035070 BTC.

Splintershards (SPS) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0701 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Alpha Venture DAO (ALPHA) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000582 BTC.

YooShi (YOOSHI) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Binamon Coin Profile

BMON is a coin. It launched on June 11th, 2021. Binamon’s total supply is 231,713,307 coins and its circulating supply is 115,453,949 coins. Binamon’s official Twitter account is @binamonok. The official website for Binamon is binamon.org.

Binamon Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Binamon is a metaverse of digital monsters that live on the Binance Smart Chain (BSC), which allows millions of people to join the NFT and blockchain-based gaming world.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binamon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Binamon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Binamon using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Binamon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Binamon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.