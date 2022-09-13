Binance USD (BUSD) Trading Up 0% This Week

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 13th. Binance USD has a market capitalization of $20.24 billion and approximately $13.19 billion worth of Binance USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Binance USD coin can now be bought for $1.00 or 0.00004960 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Binance USD has traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,163.86 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005041 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.00 or 0.00054560 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 20.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00013290 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00005414 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.12 or 0.00065081 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004955 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.33 or 0.00076045 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001395 BTC.

Binance USD Profile

Binance USD (CRYPTO:BUSD) is a coin. It launched on September 10th, 2019. Binance USD’s total supply is 20,237,640,396 coins. Binance USD’s official message board is medium.com/Paxos. Binance USD’s official Twitter account is @PaxosGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Binance USD is www.paxos.com/busd.

Buying and Selling Binance USD

According to CryptoCompare, “Binance USD (BUSD) is a stable coin pegged to USD that has received approval from the New York State Department of Financial Services (NYDFS). BUSD will be available for direct purchase and redemption at a rate of 1 BUSD = 1 USD. Starting September 12, 2019, BUSD will be available on the Paxos platform for direct purchase and redemption 1:1 for U.S. dollars or PAX. Later in September it will become available on Binance.com for trading initially against BTC, BNB and XRP and more to come. BUSD is now available for purchase and redemption on the Paxos platform. In order to get BUSD through Paxos, you need to be a verified customer. You can either deposit PAX or deposit dollars by wire from a bank account. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Binance USD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Binance USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

