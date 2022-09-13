Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Price Target Cut to $223.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $230.00 to $223.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports.
Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Biogen from $264.00 to $259.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Biogen from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Biogen from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Biogen from $320.00 to $270.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a neutral rating and set a $224.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Biogen presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $257.36.
Biogen Stock Up 0.5 %
Biogen stock opened at $212.88 on Monday. Biogen has a fifty-two week low of $187.16 and a fifty-two week high of $306.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $210.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $207.26. The company has a market capitalization of $30.89 billion, a PE ratio of 15.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.43.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Biogen
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BIIB. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen in the fourth quarter valued at about $373,125,000. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen in the fourth quarter valued at about $205,977,000. RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen in the first quarter valued at about $153,111,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Biogen by 164.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,026,166 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $209,277,000 after buying an additional 638,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Biogen by 48.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,546,007 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $315,293,000 after buying an additional 501,800 shares during the last quarter. 83.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Biogen
Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.
