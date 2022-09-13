Bismuth Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.10 Million (BIS)

Bismuth (BIS) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 13th. One Bismuth coin can now be purchased for about $0.0470 or 0.00000233 BTC on exchanges. Bismuth has a market cap of $1.10 million and approximately $242.00 worth of Bismuth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Bismuth has traded 18.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004946 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001333 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001606 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00018670 BTC.

SIN COIN (SIN) traded 48.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000022 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0372 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Nimiq (NIM) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Sin City Metaverse (SIN) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) uses the hashing algorithm. Bismuth’s total supply is 30,651,125 coins and its circulating supply is 23,482,989 coins. The official message board for Bismuth is hypernodes.bismuth.live/?page_id=20. Bismuth’s official Twitter account is @cryptobismuth and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bismuth’s official website is bismuth.cz. The Reddit community for Bismuth is /r/cryptobismuth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bismuth is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the SHA224 algorithm. It comes with a set of dApps supplied as interpretation engines, which prevent blockchain bloat.On-chain messaging and data storage is available in both public and encrypted forms.By reformulating the cryptocurrency code Bismuth aims to simplify its readability, make it compatible across all platforms and integrate it into business solutions. Bismuth is not based on code of BTC or any of it’s derivatives, it is only inspired by some ideas laid down by Andreas M. Antonopoulos, Satoshi Nakamoto (BitCoin), Sunny King (Peercoin), NXT and ETH developers.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bismuth directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bismuth should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bismuth using one of the exchanges listed above.

