Bistroo (BIST) Price Tops $0.0187

Bistroo (BIST) traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 13th. Bistroo has a market cap of $813,455.18 and approximately $51,551.00 worth of Bistroo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bistroo coin can currently be bought for about $0.0187 or 0.00000090 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Bistroo has traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004804 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004804 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 44.1% against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002279 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $166.08 or 0.00797762 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00014393 BTC.

Bistroo Coin Profile

Bistroo was first traded on December 16th, 2020. Bistroo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 43,565,302 coins. Bistroo’s official website is bistroo.io. Bistroo’s official Twitter account is @BistrooIO.

Buying and Selling Bistroo

According to CryptoCompare, “Bistroo is a direct-to-consumer, peer-2-peer marketplace that aims to significantly reduce commission fees and enable direct online interaction between all process stakeholders on the online platform. It is envisioned as the ecosystem where food consumption can be easily organized and personalized to cater to the needs of individual customers and merchants alikeThe BIST Token will be an important feature of the platform. The token will be one of the methods of payment available for the platform without losing its properties as a utility token. Well-known FIAT payment options, like iDeal (Debit Card), ApplePay Credit Card & PayPal, are already supported from an onboarding and user convenience perspective. The BIST token allows direct peer-2-peer payments without the need for third-party payment processors.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bistroo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bistroo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bistroo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

