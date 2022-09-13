BitBall Price Hits $0.0008 on Major Exchanges (BTB)

BitBall (BTB) traded up 32.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 13th. BitBall has a total market cap of $501,809.82 and approximately $6,965.00 worth of BitBall was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitBall coin can currently be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, BitBall has traded 11.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004512 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000576 BTC.

Paycoin (PCI) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001471 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Aurix (AUR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00006911 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CloudChat (CC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Techpay Coin (TPC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000914 BTC.

BitBall is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BitBall’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 606,692,575 coins. The official website for BitBall is www.bitball-btb.com. The Reddit community for BitBall is /u/Bitball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for BitBall is medium.com/p/bitball-4a607c33ea78. BitBall’s official Twitter account is @BitBall_Erc20 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “A unique Multipurpose Digital currency with Endless Possibilities and Rewards – Bitball (BTB) ecosystem building bridge between Digital currencies, exchanges & clients all over the world. Our main goals are related to transactions across the globe with a user friendly interface, making it accessible to everyone at every level. Our phase 4 will include building an exchange for goods and services between people all over the world based on #cryptocurrency & Fiat.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitBall directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitBall should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitBall using one of the exchanges listed above.

