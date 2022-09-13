BitBook Price Tops $0.0013 on Major Exchanges (BBT)

BitBook (BBT) traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 13th. One BitBook coin can now be purchased for $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. BitBook has a total market capitalization of $500,920.09 and approximately $149,140.00 worth of BitBook was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, BitBook has traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004726 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,158.75 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004780 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.21 or 0.00052961 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00012638 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 79.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002226 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.49 or 0.00063761 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00005255 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004725 BTC.

BitBook Profile

BitBook (CRYPTO:BBT) is a coin. BitBook’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins. BitBook’s official Twitter account is @Bitboosters.

BitBook Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BitBoost is launching an application «The Block», which is a decentralized e-commerce platform based on the Ethereum blockchain's smart contracts protocol. All transactions within The Block will take place in ether (ETH). BBT is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that allows users to list items on The Block marketplace. “

