Bitcoin Diamond Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $468,474.00 (BCD)

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 13th. Bitcoin Diamond has a market capitalization of $33.57 million and approximately $468,474.00 worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can currently be bought for $0.18 or 0.00000826 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Bitcoin Diamond has traded 4.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Diamond alerts:

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0432 or 0.00000198 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001418 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0767 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002430 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 19.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00018039 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00013243 BTC.

Trisolaris (TRI) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Cryptomeda (TECH) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond Profile

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Diamond is www.bitcoindiamond.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is /r/Bitcoin-Diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinDiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Diamond

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond uses blockchain and cryptocurrency technology to provide the world’s unbanked and underserved people with a currency they can access, trust, and use. As a fast, secure digital currency, Bitcoin Diamond aims to free the trapped capital, intellect, and creativity of the world’s emerging population.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Diamond should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Diamond using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Diamond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Diamond and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.