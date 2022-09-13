Bitcoin Gold (BTG) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $13.19 Million

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 13th. Bitcoin Gold has a total market capitalization of $439.19 million and approximately $13.19 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Gold has traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Gold coin can now be purchased for $25.08 or 0.00115105 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.50 or 0.00282319 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.58 or 0.00071526 BTC.

Beam (BEAM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000854 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00003100 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TENT (TENT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000030 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0314 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000045 BTC.

VoteCoin (VOT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold Profile

Bitcoin Gold (CRYPTO:BTG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 25th, 2017. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Bitcoin Gold is forum.bitcoingold.org. Bitcoin Gold’s official website is bitcoingold.org.

Bitcoin Gold Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BTG is a cryptocurrency with Bitcoin fundamentals, mined on common GPUs instead of specialty ASICs. This type of equipment tends to monopolize mining to a few big players, but GPU mining means anyone can mine again – restoring decentralization and independence. GPU mining rewards go to individuals worldwide, instead of mostly to ASIC warehouse owners, recreating network effects that Bitcoin used to have.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Gold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

