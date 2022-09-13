Bitcoin SV (BSV) Price Reaches $51.75

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 13th. One Bitcoin SV coin can now be bought for $51.75 or 0.00256369 BTC on major exchanges. Bitcoin SV has a total market capitalization of $991.95 million and approximately $80.03 million worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Bitcoin SV has traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,184.92 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $117.99 or 0.00584551 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.76 or 0.00048341 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000864 BTC.
- Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000077 BTC.
- Coin of champions (COC) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Namecoin (NMC) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005076 BTC.
- ArenaPlay (APC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00009771 BTC.
- ICC (ICC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000115 BTC.
Bitcoin SV Coin Profile
Bitcoin SV is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 15th, 2018. Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 19,168,945 coins. Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinSVNode and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin SV’s official website is nchain.com/en.
Buying and Selling Bitcoin SV
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin SV directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin SV should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin SV using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin SV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin SV and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.