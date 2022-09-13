BitcoinZ Hits Market Capitalization of $2.29 Million (BTCZ)

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 6.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 13th. BitcoinZ has a total market cap of $2.29 million and approximately $34,160.00 worth of BitcoinZ was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, BitcoinZ has traded up 13.5% against the U.S. dollar. One BitcoinZ coin can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $59.78 or 0.00292909 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.43 or 0.00119696 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.02 or 0.00073574 BTC.

Beam (BEAM) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000889 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003100 BTC.

TENT (TENT) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00000261 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000033 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0306 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000044 BTC.

BitcoinZ Coin Profile

BitcoinZ (CRYPTO:BTCZ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 9th, 2017. BitcoinZ’s total supply is 10,659,708,632 coins and its circulating supply is 11,580,191,141 coins. BitcoinZ’s official Twitter account is @BTCZCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here. BitcoinZ’s official website is getbtcz.com. BitcoinZ’s official message board is info.btcz.rocks. The Reddit community for BitcoinZ is /r/BTCZCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

BitcoinZ Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BitcoinZ is a proof of work cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. It also leverages zk-snarks to bring anonymous transactions. BitcoinZ coin claims to be a Community driven Project and that the data about it is dynamically changing.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinZ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitcoinZ should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitcoinZ using one of the exchanges listed above.

