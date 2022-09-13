BitShares Price Hits $0.0108 (BTS)

BitShares (BTS) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 13th. BitShares has a market cap of $32.28 million and approximately $2.20 million worth of BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitShares coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0108 or 0.00000052 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, BitShares has traded up 5.5% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get BitShares alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000296 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

BitTorrent (New) (BTT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00007477 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00007491 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00021134 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004877 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00004542 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00012500 BTC.

BitShares Coin Profile

BitShares (CRYPTO:BTS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the SHA-512 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 19th, 2014. BitShares’ total supply is 2,994,550,000 coins. The Reddit community for BitShares is /r/bitshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for BitShares is bitsharestalk.org. BitShares’ official website is bitshares.org. BitShares’ official Twitter account is @_bitshares and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BitShares Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BitShares (BTS) was first introduced in a White Paper titled “A Peer-to-Peer Polymorphic Digital Asset Exchange” by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer. It is a brand of open-source software based on as blockchain technology as used by Bitcoin. Unlike bitcoins, which do not produce any income for their owners, BitShare can be used to launch Decentralized Autonomous Companies (DACs) which issue shares, produce profits and distribute profits to shareholders. As such, BitShares is about making profitable companies that people want to own shares in, thus creating a return for the shareholders. The first DAC launched by this process was called BitSharesX, a decentralized asset exchange based in Hong Kong. BitShares was originally launched under the name of ProtoShares (PTS); it was later renamed to BitShares (BTS) and “reloaded” in November 2014 by merging several products into BitShares (BTS).”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitShares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitShares should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitShares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitShares and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.