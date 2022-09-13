Bitsten Token (BST) Price Tops $0.0072 on Exchanges

Bitsten Token (BST) traded up 5.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 13th. One Bitsten Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0072 or 0.00000034 BTC on exchanges. Bitsten Token has a market capitalization of $86,316.35 and approximately $223,584.00 worth of Bitsten Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Bitsten Token has traded up 18.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,963.29 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $120.55 or 0.00575034 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.51 or 0.00250494 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.00 or 0.00047704 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000816 BTC.

Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Coin of champions (COC) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00004961 BTC.

ArenaPlay (APC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00009433 BTC.

Bitsten Token Profile

Bitsten Token (CRYPTO:BST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Bitsten Token’s total supply is 12,408,272 coins and its circulating supply is 12,000,000 coins. Bitsten Token’s official website is token.bitsten.com. Bitsten Token’s official Twitter account is @blockstamp_info and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BlockStamp is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the SHA256 algortihm. “

